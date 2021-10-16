Bulgaria: Caps for the Future Charity Initiative Begins this Weekend

Recycling of aluminum cans -with care for nature and in support of a noble cause.

The Caps for the Future charity initiative is also starting to collect aluminum cans in support of its cause for children's medical equipment.

This year, HELL Group became the first beverage manufacturer in the world to guarantee the use of the most highly recycled aluminum for all its beverage packaging, including the world's largest product category - carbonated soft drinks. As a responsible producer with a long-term commitment to nature conservation, HELL ENERGY urges its consumers to take the opportunity to collect and donate their empty cans in the Caps for the Future initiatives.

On the 16th and 17th of October - Saturday and Sunday, those interested will be able to join the initiative "Caps for the Future", and in addition to plastic caps, aluminum cans will now be collected. At the moment, logistics is organized for collecting cans in the cities of Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Botevgrad, Blagoevgrad, Byala (Ruse region), Veliko Tarnovo, Velingrad, Vratsa, Loveche, Pernik, Pleven, Polski Trambesh, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Troyan, Tryavna, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen, Sliven, Plovdiv, Yambol and Pazardzhik.

Aluminum cans are one of the most environmentally friendly packaging for beverages, as aluminum can be recycled infinitely many times and 100%. In case of separate collection, recycled aluminum cans can be re-produced only after 60 days. By participating in the actions of "Caps for the Future", everyone will be able to contribute not only to the recycling of aluminum, but also to support a noble and valuable cause.

For the last 4 years, the non-governmental organization "Caps for the Future" has donated 22 incubators to 22 municipal hospitals in the country. Medical equipment for children's and neonatal wards was purchased for another 14 Bulgarian medical institutions and neonatal ambulances with special equipment were provided to help the youngest patients in the country. Fundraising for a second neonatal ambulance continues, and in addition to plastic caps, aluminum cans will now be available. To collect aluminum cans, anyone can follow the following 3 steps:

1. Make sure the cans are aluminum - this can be easily checked with a magnet. If the magnet catches them, then they are not made of aluminum and are not suitable

2. Crush them well, paying attention to their sharp edges so as not to cut

3. To monitor campaigns for collecting caps and cans within the spring and autumn actions of "Caps for the Future"

Schedule of actions for collecting caps and cans:

October 16, 2021, Saturday:

1. Blagoevgrad - 10:00 to 14:00 in the parking lot of Kaufland

2. Burgas - 10:00 to 12:00 in the parking lot of BILLA Trapezitsa

3. Byala (Ruse region) - Who has the opportunity to bring their caps and jugs to the address 60 Vasil Levski Str., Landscaping Byala / from Monday to Friday 8:00 to 17:00. Also on 16.10 (Saturday) from 10:00 to 12:00 at the same place.

4. Veliko Tarnovo - 9:00 to 14:00 - Ivaylo Stadium

5. Velingrad - 9:00 - 13:00 - Technomarket - Velingrad

6. Vratsa - 10:00 - 14:00 - in the parking lot of Kaufland

7. Gorna Oryahovitsa - 10:00 - 13:00 - Summer Theater - Gorna Oryahovitsa

8. Lovech - 10: 30-13: 00 - in the parking lot of LIDL

9. Pernik - 11:00 - 15:00 - Kaufland in the center

10. Petrich - the campaign will be further in time

11. Pleven - 10:00 - 14:00 - Kaufland - 119 Grenadirska Street

12. Polski Trambesh - 10:00 to 12:00 - Polski Trambesh Bus Station

13. Ruse - 10:00 - 13:00 - the parking lot of the Danube Hotel

14. Stara Zagora - 10:00 - 14:00 - Park Mol

15. Troyan - 10:00 - 14:00 - under Kapincho Park

16. Tryavna - 10:00 - 13:00 - Str. Angel Kanchev 33 - the square in front of the community center "Pencho Slaveykov"

17. Targovishte - 10:00 - 13:00 - Kaufland

18. Haskovo - 10:00 - 14:00 - in front of the district administration, on the stage of Svoboda Square

19. Shumen - 10:00 - 14:00 - In front of the PREGGO furniture store

20. Sliven - 10:00 - 14:00 - LIDL - 37 Tsar Simeon Blvd.

21. Plovdiv - 10:00 - 13:00 - in the parking lot of METRO 1

October 17, 2021, Sunday:

22. Varna - 10:00 - 14:00 - LIDL - The former Piccadilly Center (next to the District Hospital)

23. Botevgrad - 10:00 - 12:00 - Botevgrad, m. k. Saransk, bl. 12, Galya Dikova 0888193048

24. Pazardzhik - 8:30 to 10:30 - Vocational High School of Civil Engineering and Architecture

25. Yambol - 10:00 - 14:00 - in front of DIANA Hall

26. Sofia - 9:00 to 17:00 - Alexander Battenberg Square

For more information: visit https://www.facebook.com/kapachkizabudeshte



/Chapter Four Bulgaria