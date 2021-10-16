COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Queues for Quick Tests in Front of Restaurants in Sofia

Sofia restaurants are already open after 11 pm without restrictions and in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities. The owners offer a new service to their customers - quick tests for coronavirus. Last night they were free, but from today those who want to have fun, without evening hours, now have to pay 10 leva for a test.

One of the points for fast antigen tests is located on Lege Square. Interest in it has increased at 11 p.m. About 200 people passed through the checkpoint in almost three hours. For some people, this turned out to be the option to go to work in restaurants. For others, however, it's a way to get into clubs to have fun.

"I'm in que because it's Friday night and I want to go out and get drunk. Of course, I don't want a vaccine because I got the virus. I did not register that I had it and they put me in a stalemate in which I have no choice", explained a man waiting in line.

"Only the registration of the sample is performed here. Patients receive the SMS ID and password, and after some time a "green" certificate. It can be shown on the phone. It is valid for 48 hours ", said an employee of the test station.

People pay BGN 10 each, but the difference to the market price of nearly BGN 20 is covered by restaurant owners. For NOVA, the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants pointed out that the business will not last long in this way and expects the state to provide the promised free antigen tests.



/Nova