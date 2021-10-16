Earthquake on the Island of Bali has Claimed Lives
At least three people were killed and seven were injured in an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Bali, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the eastern part of the island at 11:18 pm local time on Friday, according to the US Gros. The hearth of the quake is at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The head of the Bali Disaster Management Agency's task force said two people had died in Bangli County and another in Karangasem. He added that seven more people on the island were injured.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » British MP Stabbed in a Church
- » A Dane Killed Five People with a Bow in Norway
- » Tsunami and Property Damage after 6.4 Earthquake in Crete, Greece
- » "Vera Su" Ship is Now Officially Sunk
- » Greece: More than 200 Houses Under Water after Flood on the Island of Euboea
- » 19 People Have Died in a Plane Crash in Russia