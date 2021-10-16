Earthquake on the Island of Bali has Claimed Lives

Society » INCIDENTS | October 16, 2021, Saturday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Earthquake on the Island of Bali has Claimed Lives Pixabay

At least three people were killed and seven were injured in an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Bali, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the eastern part of the island at 11:18 pm local time on Friday, according to the US Gros. The hearth of the quake is at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The head of the Bali Disaster Management Agency's task force said two people had died in Bangli County and another in Karangasem. He added that seven more people on the island were injured.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bali, Earthquake, Indonesian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria