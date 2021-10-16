Education Minister: I will Support a Green Certificate at Schools, if there is such a Decision
If the health authorities decide on a green certificate at school, I will support it. I will not issue an order for mandatory immunization of teachers. This was said to Nova TV by the Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov.
The vaccination of teachers against COVID-19 is in their favor in order to save their lives and health, Denkov commented, specifying that the decision for Bulgaria includes their persuasion, not obligation.
According to him, there is a retention of the incidence of coronavirus among teachers and students. The quarantined teachers in the country are 1.6 percent of all, and the students 1.5 percent, Denkov announced.
/BGNES
