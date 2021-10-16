Weather in Bulgaria: Rains Continue but will Gradually Weaken

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 16, 2021, Saturday // 10:52
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Rains Continue but will Gradually Weaken Pixabay

Today the rains will continue, but will gradually weaken. Significant quantities will be available in places in the eastern regions. In Southwestern Bulgaria in the afternoon the precipitation will stop and the clouds will break. The wind will be north-northwest and will be light to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 10° and 15° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Over the black sea it will be cloudy with rain showers. From east-northeast wind will blow, which will be oriented to north-northwest until the evening. Maximum air temperatures will be between 15°C and 18°C, as will be the temperature of sea water. The sea wave will be about 3 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain, over 1800 meters - of snow. A moderate wind will blow, mostly from the north. The maximum temperature at 1200 will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and approach the average for the month.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, wind, weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria