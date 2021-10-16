Weather in Bulgaria: Rains Continue but will Gradually Weaken

Today the rains will continue, but will gradually weaken. Significant quantities will be available in places in the eastern regions. In Southwestern Bulgaria in the afternoon the precipitation will stop and the clouds will break. The wind will be north-northwest and will be light to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 10° and 15° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Over the black sea it will be cloudy with rain showers. From east-northeast wind will blow, which will be oriented to north-northwest until the evening. Maximum air temperatures will be between 15°C and 18°C, as will be the temperature of sea water. The sea wave will be about 3 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain, over 1800 meters - of snow. A moderate wind will blow, mostly from the north. The maximum temperature at 1200 will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and approach the average for the month.



/Focus