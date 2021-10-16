COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3440 New Cases, 86 Have Died in Last 24h

58,764 are the active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Single Information Portal.

The performed tests for COVID-19 are 24,730. Of these, 3,440 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 85.67% of the newly infected were not vaccinated.

Healed for the last day are 1647 people. 5,936 people are in hospital. The newcomers to the hospitals are 740 people, and 90.81% of them have not been vaccinated.

509 people are in intensive care units. For the last 24 hours, from COVID-19 have died 86 people. 91.86% have not been vaccinated. 8 634 are the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given in the past 24 hours.

