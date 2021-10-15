British MP Stabbed in a Church
A Conservative MP in Britain has been stabbed several times while holding a church meeting in his constituency.
Shortly afterwards, 69-year-old David Amess died.
Police cordoned off the area. A helicopter is circling over the place.
"It's devastating to witness."— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021
Anthony Finch was an eyewitness to the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his local constituency.
He tells Sky News the Conservative MP is yet to leave the building and medics are continuing to "fight for his life."
More: https://t.co/ZCcXMbdTuL pic.twitter.com/lXtmISwft0
Conservative MP Sir David Amess stabbed while holding constituency meeting in Leigh-on-Sea, UK, local councillors confirm https://t.co/ErUc7jHzaU— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 15, 2021
/Nova
