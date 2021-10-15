Bulgaria: The Election Campaign Started Today

The election campaign for president and vice president opens on October 15, 2021 (30 days before Election Day - November 14) and ends at 24.00 on November 12, 2021.

When a new election is held, the election campaign in the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic ends on November 19, 2021 at 24.00h.

20 parties and 7 coalitions have registered to run in the parliamentary elections. A total of 24 parties, coalitions and initiative committees are registered in the public register for the presidential and vice presidential elections.

By October 14, the CEC shall publish in the State Newspaper the registered candidate lists, indicating the names of the candidates for president and vice president of the republic, date of birth, party, coalition or initiative committee that nominated them. The CEC has already approved both the technical model and the protection of ballots.



