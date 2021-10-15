Bulgarian Police Broke Up a Network for Issuing Fake Vaccination Certificates

Police smashed a network for issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The investigation started on October 13, when it was established that in the town of Veliko Tarnovo a person was offering fake Covid certificates at a price of BGN 500. An intermediary has also been identified, as well as several people who have benefited from the "service".

So far, the investigation has established that at least five fake Covid certificates have been issued in Veliko Tarnovo, and two of their recipients have left the country with the help of fake documents and are currently abroad.

In Veliko Tarnovo, four suspects were detained, one of whom was a criminal, who were intermediaries in securing the fake Covid certificates. There are no doctors among the detainees, Horizont has learned from sources close to the investigation.

It is yet to be established how many such certificates for formally performed vaccinations against Covid-19 have been delivered and distributed in the Veliko Tarnovo region and what exact price has been paid for them.

However, after the investigation continued, it was established that the man from Veliko Tarnovo and his mediator had been in contact with a woman from Kyustendil, and the Covid certificates were in fact issued at a medical center in Kyustendil, which is located in the city hospital.

Investigative actions are currently being carried out on the territory of the medical center, and there are several detainees.

Pre-trial proceedings have already been instituted in the case, and a little later the Ministry of Interior will provide detailed information on the progress of the investigation.



/BNR