Bulgaria: Cost for a Seriously Sick Person with COVID-19 is Over BGN 3,500

Society » HEALTH | October 15, 2021, Friday // 10:31
The costs for the treatment of a person infected with COVID-19, who is hospitalized, vary, but in any case are over BGN 3,500. The cost of the clinical path is BGN 1,200. This was explained on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by lawyer Svilena Dimitrova from the Bulgarian Hospital Association. Thus, she explained the new proposal of the structure that unvaccinated coronavirus patients should pay extra for their treatment.

There is no way for the hospitals to buffer the difference between the real value of the treatment and the one provided by the state, lawyer Dimitrova was categorical.

Asked what will happen to critically ill patients who are unable to pay extra, the Hospital Association said that it would be clarified in the future.

