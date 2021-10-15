Bulgarian Prof.: A Booster Dose is Given 6 Months after the Second

"There is no doubt in the effectiveness of the vaccines against the Delta variant of coronavirus, although this effectiveness has been reduced. There is no doubt in the reliability and effectiveness of the four vaccines approved for use in the EU and in Bulgaria against Covid-19," said Prof. Mariana Murdzheva, clinical immunologist and rector of MU-Plovdiv.

According to Prof. Murdzheva, the waiting period for vaccination after illness is at the earliest after six months:

"This is the expert opinion of the Advisory Board for Vaccine Prevention. There is indisputable scientific evidence that most people develop specific antibodies and immune cells against the virus after the disease, which lasts even more than 6 months. But even if people are vaccinated after 3 months this is not a problem. Our data show that the best immune response is sick and vaccinated - these people have better protection than only the sick or only the vaccinated," explained the immunologist.

According to Prof. Murdzheva, the third booster dose is also given 6 months after the second dose, but in people with severely weakened immune systems (AIDS, cancer patients, transplant recipients, hemodialysis, corticosteroid therapy).

In people who have not produced antibodies, the third dose can be given after the 28th day after completing the two doses of RNA - vaccines - they can also give without waiting. These are the clear recommendations of the Expert Advisory Board on Vaccine Prevention, based on the decisions of the European and American Medicines Agency.

“The duration of the effect of the vaccines is 6 months. The recommendations are for those people with weakened immunity to take the third dose after 6 months," said Prof. Murdzheva.

Prof. Murdzheva clarified that in sick people with a high percentage of antibodies to neutralize the virus - they can be calm, protected and may not be in a hurry to be vaccinated. But this is a specific test that is done by not many laboratories.



