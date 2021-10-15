Frans Timmermans: We will Ensure that the Transition in the Coal Regions is Done Fairly

We will ensure that the transition in the coal regions is done in a fair way, and I promise you that no one will be abandoned and forgotten. This was said by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission in charge of the European Green Pact, Frans Timmermans, today at the conference in Sofia "The Green Transition - Solutions and Challenges for Bulgaria".

Over the next few months, Bulgaria's recovery and sustainability plan will be analyzed very carefully, and I can commit to looking at this plan, given that Bulgaria has serious challenges in its energy sector and that it must be ensured that these challenges will become successful measures, he said.

We are already living in a climate crisis, Timmermans said, noting that the planet can take care of itself, it existed before us, but we must take care of saving humanity, and that is at the heart of the green deal philosophy.



/BTA