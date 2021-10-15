Frans Timmermans: We will Ensure that the Transition in the Coal Regions is Done Fairly
We will ensure that the transition in the coal regions is done in a fair way, and I promise you that no one will be abandoned and forgotten. This was said by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission in charge of the European Green Pact, Frans Timmermans, today at the conference in Sofia "The Green Transition - Solutions and Challenges for Bulgaria".
Over the next few months, Bulgaria's recovery and sustainability plan will be analyzed very carefully, and I can commit to looking at this plan, given that Bulgaria has serious challenges in its energy sector and that it must be ensured that these challenges will become successful measures, he said.
We are already living in a climate crisis, Timmermans said, noting that the planet can take care of itself, it existed before us, but we must take care of saving humanity, and that is at the heart of the green deal philosophy.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Prime Minister: We Will Close the Coal Power Plants in 2038 at the Earliest
- » Protests of Miners and Workers in the Energy Sector Blocked the Center of Sofia
- » Serbia Expects "Cheapest Gas in Europe" Because of Bulgaria’s Former Prime Minister Borissov
- » Ten EU Members, Including France and Bulgaria, Backed Nuclear Energy
- » Prof. Yanev: Without Nuclear Energy Bulgaria Cannot Have a Low-Carbon Economy
- » Gradual Start-Up of the Heating in Sofia Begins