The election campaign for the November 14th parliamentary and presidential elections has begun. The campaign will end on November 12 at 24.00 - until the day of reflection, which is November 13.

There are 23 presidential couples for the upcoming presidential and vice presidential elections. They are nominated by 12 parties and 5 coalitions. The initiative committees are also 12. There are thousands of candidates for MPs in all 31 multi-member constituencies, who will fight for 240 seats in the 47th National Assembly. They are represented by 20 parties and 7 coalitions.

With machines in these elections will be voted in 9400 sections, and in 2119 sections is expected to be placed a second device. The estimated number of sections is over 11,640, and over 6,708,000 people have the right to vote.

Voting will take place on one machine and with one smart card for both choices. If the second round of the presidential election takes place, the vote will be on November 21.

The Electoral Code prohibits the publication and broadcasting of anonymous campaign-related materials during the election campaign. Within these 30 days, pre-election agitation in state and municipal institutions is not allowed. Citizens, parties, coalitions of parties, initiative committees, candidates and advocates have freedom of expression and campaigning orally and in writing at election meetings, as well as through media service providers. The election campaign is conducted in Bulgarian, and the election meetings are public.



/Focus