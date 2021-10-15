Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Intensive Rainfall around the Country

Today it will be cloudy and rainy, and the rains will continue during the night against Saturday. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In many places in Central Bulgaria the quantities will be significant. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate from the northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 5-6° Celsius in places in Western Bulgaria to 17-18°C on the Southern Black Sea coast. Under the influence of the approaching southern Mediterranean cyclone, the atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast with rain. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be between 15°C and 18°C, approximately the same as the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be about 3 points. In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain, over 1500 meters - from snow, in the morning in Western Bulgaria and at a lower altitude. A moderate wind will blow, mainly from the east, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin - strong from the south. The maximum temperature at 1200 will be about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.

Orange code for heavy rainfall is valid for 16 districts in the country, for 10 other districts the code is yellow. An orange code has been announced for the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Targovishte, Razgrad, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pleven and Vratsa. Significant precipitation is expected, with amounts in some places up to 65 mm. Yellow is the code for the districts of Sofia, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Montana, Vidin, Silistra, Shumen, Burgas and Yambol, where precipitation will also be significant, with quantities of 20-35 mm.



