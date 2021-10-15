COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3193 New Cases, 98 Have Died in Last 24h

534 312 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3 183. 57 057 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 18,725 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 5,045,972. Of the medical staff, 14,989 have been infected, including 4,213 doctors, 5,030 nurses, 2,566 paramedics and 310 paramedics. 5,867 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 493 are in intensive care units.

455,153 people were cured, of which 1,486 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 22,102, and 98 people died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,617,620 people, of whom 36,432 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,615,154, with 8,064 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 85.27% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 93.88% of the dead were not vaccinated. 721 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.15% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus