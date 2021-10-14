Bulgarian Doctor: We are Doing Badly, Almost Every Patient with a Fever has Covid-19

"The old situation returns, when almost everyone who has crossed the threshold of my office with a temperature is with Covid-19. We are doing badly!" This was said to BNR by Dr. Valentin Yanev, a general practitioner.

He stressed that the Delta variant does not always lose its sense of smell and taste, which makes it difficult to distinguish the coronavirus from the flu virus typical of the season.

According to Dr. Yanev Covid, the zones are well thought out, late created and poorly functioning:

"These Covid zones can't do the job they were designed to do. They have to have staff, X-rays, labs, tests and doctors. My patients who have sought help in Covid zones tell me they haven't received one" Covid zones are non-viable - they have to work, not just on paper. I have not been relieved by the existence of Covid zones."

Dr. Yanev was adamant that there is no free treatment and medication in Covid areas, and patients pay for everything:

"If these people go through my office, I can do an X-ray for them and give them a free test when I suspect Covid, but if it's in the Covid zones, no. I mean, they come to us again."

The doctor expressed regret that in Bulgaria anti-vaccination and conspiratorial sentiments were allowed to prevail and to hesitate a large part of the people to be vaccinated.

"Mandatory vaccination of certain groups of people working in structural sectors and related to national security should be introduced. Elderly and chronically ill people should be maximally stimulated to be vaccinated," said Dr. Yanev.



/BNR