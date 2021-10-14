CEC Demonstrated how Bulgarians will Vote in the November 2 in 1 Elections

The Central Election Commission has shown journalists how Bulgarians will exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections on November 14th. Voting for president and vice president, as well as for MPs, will be carried out with one card, explained CEC Deputy Chairwoman Rositsa Mateva.

Each voter will be able to choose which elections to vote for. After inserting the card in the device, three options will appear on the first screen - elections for president and vice president and the National Assembly, elections only for head of state and elections only for MPs.

Like the previous machine voting, this time voters will be able to check their choice via the "Browse" button, as well as make changes before printing the receipts if they have made a mistake. The "I do not support anyone" option will also be retained during the machine vote

When voting for both types of elections, two receipts will be printed, which citizens should not pull in advance, but must wait to hear the sound signal. Otherwise, there is a danger that the machine will block, Mateva warned.

The Central Election Commission is still debating whether the two receipts will be issued in the same or different boxes. A final decision has not been made, but it is likely that the paper receipts will go to the same ballot box, and then will be separated by the members of the sectional election commissions, explained Rositsa Mateva.

/BNT, photos @Desislava Kulelieva