Over 40% of Bulgarians Won’t Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | October 14, 2021, Thursday // 16:25
Over 40% of Bulgarians do not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is shown by the results of a study by the Center for Analysis and Marketing. The data is from October 10, and a total of 812 people participated in the study, with whom an individual interview was conducted.

Only 1/4 of the respondents answered that they have already been vaccinated. Seven percent of respondents plan to be vaccinated within a month, and nearly 15 percent will wait to see for themselves the effect of the vaccines. More than 10% of citizens claim that they have already fallen ill and have immunity.

"Many people defend anti-scientific positions, I have no answer as to why. Heavier measures await us. We do it ourselves as a population", commented Yuliy Pavlov, director of the Center for Analysis and Marketing.

Meanwhile, virologists say the best protection have people who have encountered the virus and then have been vaccinated. This is best done at least 6-8 months after the COVID-19 illness.

The new cases of coronavirus for the last day are 3327. Almost 18% are positive samples from more than 19 thousand tests. Against this background, the new restrictive measures in the capital come into force today.

