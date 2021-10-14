Bulgaria: 100% of Analyzed Clinical Trials of Patients with COVID-19 are with the "Delta" Variant

Society » HEALTH | October 14, 2021, Thursday // 15:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 100% of Analyzed Clinical Trials of Patients with COVID-19 are with the "Delta" Variant Pixabay

Out of 526 clinical samples of patients with COVID-19 analyzed, the virus variant "Delta" was found in one hundred percent, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases announced. The clinical samples were taken in the period September 7-30, 2021 and were sent by 58 different medical institutions from 24 districts of the country.

Most cases were found in the districts of Burgas, Varna and Veliko Tarnovo, as well as in Sofia.

As of September 29-October 6, of these 526 patients infected with the Delta variant, 33 died

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Delta, covid, percent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria