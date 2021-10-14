Bulgaria: 100% of Analyzed Clinical Trials of Patients with COVID-19 are with the "Delta" Variant

Out of 526 clinical samples of patients with COVID-19 analyzed, the virus variant "Delta" was found in one hundred percent, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases announced. The clinical samples were taken in the period September 7-30, 2021 and were sent by 58 different medical institutions from 24 districts of the country.

Most cases were found in the districts of Burgas, Varna and Veliko Tarnovo, as well as in Sofia.

As of September 29-October 6, of these 526 patients infected with the Delta variant, 33 died



/BTA