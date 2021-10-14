Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Clouds and Low Temperatures

Today, under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, a new precipitation situation will be created. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The weather will be cloudy with ubiquitous rainfall. In the afternoon in many places in Southwestern and Central Bulgaria the quantities will be significant - between 35 mm and 50 mm, in some areas - up to 65 mm. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. Temperatures will be almost non-existent and will range from 5° - 7° Celsius in the western regions to 10° - 12° C in the east.

In the evening in Western Bulgaria the rain will temporarily mix with snow. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month - it will increase. At the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy with rain showers. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 12° -15°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -17°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points with a tendency to increase.

Above the mountains it will be cloudy with precipitation mainly of snow. A snow cover will form. A moderate southeast wind will blow, in the high and open parts - a strong south wind. In the afternoon in the mountains of Western and Central Bulgaria the quantities will be significant and in combination with the strong wind there will be conditions for precipices and gusts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 3°C.



