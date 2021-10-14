COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3327 New Cases, 98 Have Died in Last 24h

531 129 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3 327.

55 458 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 19,059 tests have been performed, making them a total of 5,027,251. Of the medical staff, 14,938 have been infected, including 4,204 doctors, 5,013 nurses, 2,560 paramedics and 310 paramedics.

5,707 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 487 are in intensive care units. 453,667 people were cured, of which 1,836 in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 22,004, and 98 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,607,096, with 5,563 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 86.74% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 95.92% of the dead were not vaccinated. 723 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.63% of them have not been vaccinated.



