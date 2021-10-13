How To Bet on eSports at Bwin Online?

To bet on eSports at Bwin Online, you need to register as a new customer and make a deposit. Bwin is one of the gambling websites with an ever-growing list of wagering options. The bookmaker is known for its high-quality sports betting section, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise it has a stand-alone eSports category.

The eSports betting industry has never been as big as it is today. While it is true that many iGaming platforms are trying to take advantage of it, only a few brands are as good as Bwin. With that being said, let’s take a good look at what makes the bookie’s eSports section so special.

The available eSports

One of the first things that people check when choosing a new online bookmaker is the things it offers. This is really important for eSports because some brands don’t offer that many options. Fortunately, people who use the bwin link from Nostrabet will notice that this betting platform has a stand-alone eSports section. The latter will give people access to all sorts of options, such as:

Dota 2

Counter-Strike

FIFA

NBA

Rainbow Six

League of Legends

Overwatch

StarCraft II

Regardless of which eSport title you choose, Bwin will make sure to give you the option to wager on the most prominent tournaments. Therefore, you will always have access to interesting events and plenty of betting markets.

The things that make Bwin a better eSports betting platform

Having access to many eSports titles is vital, but it is not enough to be among the industry leaders. Therefore, if you click on Bwin’s link from Nostrabet, you will also notice the iGaming operator has many features.

One of the options that stand out is called Live Streaming, and it is usually not available on some online bookmakers. People who read tips for new punters will see that most of them encourage bettors to use this feature while wagering. That’s because it allows them to monitor the game they bet on in real-time. Besides providing users with a better betting experience, Live Streaming can play a huge role in their success, providing they have some experience with the given eSports title.

Besides having access to a live stream, Bwin is a gambling operator where you can punt on live eSports matches. Customers can also avail themselves of Cash Out, which is among the most popular sports betting features.

Final thoughts and Tips

Bwin has one of the most impressive eSports betting sections in the industry. Even though there are bookmakers that may offer more computer and mobile games, Bwin’s odds are second to none. You will almost always use the highest odds in the business, which is why hardcore eSports fans choose this brand over its rivals.

If you don’t have any experience with eSports, try to learn more about each title. In addition to the information about the game itself, you also have to read about each pro team/player, as well as the popular tournaments. Before deciding what to bet on, try to learn whether the team or player did well in the last couple of events.