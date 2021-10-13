Protests of Miners and Workers in the Energy Sector Blocked the Center of Sofia

Thousands of miners and workers in the Energy sector marched on the yellow cobblestones in Sofia, completely paralyzing traffic in the center of the capital.

The request is for the functioning of Maritza Iztok to be guaranteed until the coal reserves are exhausted or at least until 2049.

Over 100,000 signatures from the Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Haskovo regions will be submitted to the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister Stefan Yanev announced that he would meet with the leaders of labor unions CITUB and “Podkrepa” to discuss energy issues.

The municipalities of Radnevo, Nova Zagora and Topolovgrad also came out in support of the protest. There is a personal declaration from the mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov, as well as from 40 other municipal councilors.

The operation of the complex is seriously threatened by the so-called "green deal" for which coal must go down in history by 2050. However, we are one of the most carbon-intensive countries in the union - much of the electricity we produce comes from coal.

For the time being, the Recovery Plan envisages a transition from coal to gas. According to the unions, the conservation of the mines would cost over BGN 3 billion.

The fears are that the Bulgarian energy sector, economy, as well as thousands of jobs are seriously endangered. A smooth transition and compensation mechanisms are demanded.



/bTV