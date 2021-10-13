1-Year-Old Child is Among the Victims of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | October 13, 2021, Wednesday // 14:35
Bulgaria: 1-Year-Old Child is Among the Victims of COVID-19 in Bulgaria BGNES

A 1-year-old child is among the victims of COVID-19 in our country for the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The girl suffered from heart, chronic lung and chronic neurological disease.

For the past 24 hours, 787 infected people have been admitted to hospital. The new cases are 3,469 with 17,981 tests performed.

