Macedonian Bulgarians to Politicians in Sofia: Defend Bulgaria's Position Firmly and Unequivocally

The organizations of the Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia issued an appeal to the Bulgarian political leaders. In it, they state that they no longer want to be treated as "second category" citizens and that they are fighting for basic things - "that our children can be called Bulgarians, that we can, like all other citizens of RNM, work fully and equally for its state, for its economic, political and social rise ".

For us, the language of hatred for everything Bulgarian, which dominates in RN Macedonia, resonates much more than for the people in Bulgaria. It is a daily pain for us to send our children to school to teach them that their relatives are fascists, Tatars, Mongols and what not, write the organizations of the Macedonian Bulgarians.

They express support for the clear principled position expressed by Bulgaria that the RNM can start negotiations only after resolving the issues of equality, language, traditions, history, monuments and everything else that is related to the identity of Bulgarians in the country.

We expect this reasoned and clear position of Bulgaria to be firmly and categorically defended. It is important to support our request for the registration of Bulgarians as an equal part of the people in the Constitution of RN Macedonia, for our proper census, because we are much more than 120 thousand of us who have the honor to be citizens of Bulgaria, say the Bulgarians from our southwestern neighbor.



/OFFNews