Macedonian Bulgarians to Politicians in Sofia: Defend Bulgaria's Position Firmly and Unequivocally

Politics | October 13, 2021, Wednesday // 11:42
Bulgaria: Macedonian Bulgarians to Politicians in Sofia: Defend Bulgaria's Position Firmly and Unequivocally BNR

The organizations of the Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia issued an appeal to the Bulgarian political leaders. In it, they state that they no longer want to be treated as "second category" citizens and that they are fighting for basic things - "that our children can be called Bulgarians, that we can, like all other citizens of RNM, work fully and equally for its state, for its economic, political and social rise ".

For us, the language of hatred for everything Bulgarian, which dominates in RN Macedonia, resonates much more than for the people in Bulgaria. It is a daily pain for us to send our children to school to teach them that their relatives are fascists, Tatars, Mongols and what not, write the organizations of the Macedonian Bulgarians.

They express support for the clear principled position expressed by Bulgaria that the RNM can start negotiations only after resolving the issues of equality, language, traditions, history, monuments and everything else that is related to the identity of Bulgarians in the country.

We expect this reasoned and clear position of Bulgaria to be firmly and categorically defended. It is important to support our request for the registration of Bulgarians as an equal part of the people in the Constitution of RN Macedonia, for our proper census, because we are much more than 120 thousand of us who have the honor to be citizens of Bulgaria, say the Bulgarians from our southwestern neighbor.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, Macedonians, RNM, politicians
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria