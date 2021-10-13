Bulgarian Doctor: We Play Around with Measures, Complete Lockdown is Needed in Sofia

We don't have to play around with measures, restrictions and COVID zones. Sofia is dark red. A full lockdown is needed. Everything must stop if we want to live. This was said on BNT by Dr. Georgi Mindov, chairman of the Society of Sofia General Practitioners.

"Currently the situation in front of the medical offices is tragic. Since last week there has been a crowd of children, adults, COVID patients. Complete confusion of flows, absolutely no order, patients are of all ages. There is now a viral infection that mimics COVID, there are non-working COVID zones, it's just a nightmare right now, we're exhausted," the doctor said.

According to him, in Sofia the infection spread is over 600 per 100,000 people, and the bed capacity in the hospitals is almost full, ambulances are circling again in search of vacancies, there is already a patient who died in an ambulance:

"What happened last autumn and spring should not be allowed now. At the moment we have already passed the peak of spring, definitely." Pirogov hospital has no free intensive beds, God forbid some catastrophe happens. People are self-directed to us, they come whenever they decide and they have coronavirus symptoms, then we become local foci, appointment hours and distances are not observed."

According to Dr. Mindov COVID zones do not work, patients are asked for money for antigen tests and X-rays, there is nothing free.

"Personally, I have not heard from a patient that he has received free medicines," said the general practitioner, adding that the nearest COVID area to his practice is open until 3 pm and is served by only one doctor.

According to Dr. Mindov, 28% of the citizens of Sofia are fully vaccinated, 50% of the doctors are immunized against coronavirus, but the percentage of teachers is 26. The vaccinated over 65 are only 18%. "Currently there is no interest in vaccination, my patients only ask for a third dose," said the specialist.

According to him, those who have taken a fake certificate can get a booster dose because they have no other option for immunization. According to Dr. Mindov, the unvaccinated should take the financial part of their treatment because they have deliberately refused to protect themselves from the virus.

"Because when they get sick and go to the hospital, the path is BGN 1,400, and for the treatment of an intensively ill person, this money is not enough at all," Dr. Georgi Mindov summed up.



/OFFNews