Bulgarian Special Prosecutor's Office is Investigating the Case with the citizenship of Kiril Petkov

In connection with numerous journalistic inquiries, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office informed that as early as 24.08.2021, on the basis of an e-mail signal containing allegations of a crime committed by Kiril Petkov, in his capacity as Minister of Economy, described in detail in article of the newspaper "Trud" from 22.08.2021, a prosecutor's file was opened.

A citizen's complaint, which contains identical allegations, is attached to the file. The signal for a crime of a general nature was randomly distributed to a prosecutor from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

On 15.09.2021 the supervising prosecutor ordered a personal inspection under the Judiciary Act. The inclusion of documents relevant to the case is forthcoming, including by the Constitutional Court.

Upon completion of the inspection, the supervising prosecutor will assess whether there is sufficient evidence of a crime.



/BNT