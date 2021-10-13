Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max Temp between 12°-17°C

Cloudy weather will prevail over the country today, before noon over many areas with significant but temporary cloudbursts. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the afternoon from the southwest the clouds will start to thicken quickly. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 17° Celsius. Rainfall will start in Southern Bulgaria on the night before Thursday. The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for October and will temporarily increase.

Over the Black Sea coast in the morning the precipitation will stop, and during the day there will be temporary breaks in the clouds. The strong northwest wind will gradually weaken. Maximum air temperatures: 15° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 16° -17°C. The sea wave will temporarily weaken to 2-3 points.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains before noon with temporary cloudbursts. Only in some places in the Rila-Rhodope region it will rain lightly. A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the west-southwest will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.



/Focus