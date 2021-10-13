COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3469 New Cases, 93 Have Died in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | October 13, 2021, Wednesday // 11:02
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3469 New Cases, 93 Have Died in Last 24h Pixabay

527 802 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3 469. 54 065 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 17,981 tests have been performed, making them a total of 5,008,197. Of the medical staff, 14,878 have been infected, including 4,186 doctors, 4,997 nurses, 2,546 paramedics and 310 paramedics.

There are 5,646 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 485 are in intensive care units. 451,831 people were cured, of which 1,169 for the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,906, and 93 people died in the last 24 hours. The people placed under quarantine so far are a total of 1,602,340 people, of whom 35,465 are currently active under quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,601,548, with 7,669 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 87.60% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 91.40% of the dead were not vaccinated. 787 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.49% of them have not been vaccinated.

