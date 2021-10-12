Peak of COVID-19 Spread in Bulgaria is Approaching with Unpredictable Course

COVID-19 infections will continue to increase. The peak of the wave is yet to come. No one can say how long the growth will continue, warned today Prof. Iva Hristova - director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), quoted by BNR. In addition to coronavirus, the prevalence of seasonal respiratory viruses is increasing.

The delta variant is not only more contagious, but also much more severe. All infected people transmit the infection and an avalanche spread occurs, which is unpredictable, she warns.

According to her, the measures will be tightened very soon: "I think that the measures will be tightened, so the plan is to react in parallel with the changing dynamic situation."

Against this background, GPs signal that COVID areas are not functioning normally.

"At the moment, at least, I don't know anyone who works and prescribes discount drugs. Maybe there are some, but I have not come across such a COVID zone, I cannot say that there are none. It's just that my patients haven't come to a place where they can be prescribed the medicines at a discount ", commented Dr. Gergana Nikolova from the Fifth City Hospital. A string of patients is flocking to it and the reason is not only the increased morbidity, but also because of the problems with free prescription of drugs in the COVID areas.

NCIPD data show an increasing prevalence of the infection.

The average morbidity is already 418.36 compared to 404.84 yesterday, clinica.bg reports.

7 districts remain in the dark red zone (with 500 and more infected per 100 thousand population): Vidin, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Montan, Pernik, Sliven and Sofia-city.

In the penultimate red zone (250-499 / 100 thousand) are 16 districts: Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sofia region, Stara Zagora, Targovishte and Yambol .

The other areas are in the orange zone (100-249 / 100 thousand). None are green (less than 100/100 thousand).

Seasonal viruses

Rhinoviruses, coinfections, parainfluenza are currently circulating. There is still no flu in Bulgaria.

Prof. Hristova warns that it is very likely that in parallel with COVID this year there will be a flu wave and appeals to people to be vaccinated.

The official WHO recommendation is that both vaccines be given between 14 days from each other.



/OFFNews