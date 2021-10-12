Bulgarian First-Grader fell into a Coma after a Fight at School

A boy in the first grade fell into a coma after a fight with a 14-year-old girl at a school in the Pleven village of Brenitsa.

The quarrel between the children arose last week after the little boy entered the ladies' room. This angered the seventh-grader. She attacked the child, and as a result of the blow he swallowed his tongue and fell into a coma. The boy is currently stabilized, but is still in hospital.



/NOVA