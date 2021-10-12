Tsunami and Property Damage after 6.4 Earthquake in Crete, Greece

A tsunami in the sea area southeast of Crete was caused after the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale, according to the Tsunami Warning Service. The Church of Agios Nikolaos in Xyrocampos, Sitia, has collapsed and there have been reports of damage in the wider Sithia area, Kathimerini reported.

The quake affected Crete and the Aegean islands, and in Heraklion, people took to the streets for fear of staying at home. Shortly after the quake, a magnitude 4 earthquake struck closer to Zakros, causing landslides.

According to local media, damage was reported to old buildings and objects fell on houses and shops, mainly in the Sitia area. The quake damaged shops in Hirokampos, with products falling off the shelves.

Firefighters are on the line and schools have been ordered to evacuate.

Greek police are conducting ground and air surveillance patrols in the wider region of southeastern Crete, and the coast guard is on high alert in the coastal zone for the possibility of a major tsunami.

According to the emergency services, there are no reports of injuries so far.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake was very strong and lasted a few seconds.



