"Vera Su" Ship is Now Officially Sunk

The inspection of the ship stranded near Kamen Bryag is expected to continue today. The engine compartment and the hull of the vessel are flooded, which complicates the operation of unloading nitrogen fertilizer. Also today, the photos taken by the two divers who boarded the "Vera Su" yesterday should be analyzed.

It is no longer a question of a rescue operation, but of retrieving a sunken load because the ship "Vera Su" is officially sunk. It cannot sink anymore because it is standing firmly on the shallows near Kamen Bryag, BNT reported.

Due to the fact that the ship is flooded, it is very difficult to reach its cargo, which must be removed. Several options are being considered, one of which is to use hatch covers. However, for this to happen, additional permission from the Ministry of Environment and Water is needed.

According to experts, the most optimistic date on which nitrogen fertilizer removal can begin is November 1. According to the director of the Maritime Administration, all the experts who will already board the ship will do so from the steep cliffs of Kamen Bryag.



/ClubZ