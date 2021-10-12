Russia Ranks First in Europe in Total Number of Deaths from COVID-19

Russia already ranks first in Europe in the total number of deaths from COVID-19 - more than 217 thousand people since the beginning of the pandemic, reports BTA.

The state statistical office Rosstat, which uses a different methodology, including deaths in which the coronavirus is not considered to be the leading cause of death in virus-positive people, registered nearly 418,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Russia's Infectious Diseases Headquarters reported 29,409 new cases on Monday, the highest since the beginning of the year and slightly below the absolute record since the beginning of the pandemic in December. After registering a record number of COVID-19 deaths over the weekend since the start of the pandemic, 968, Russia reported 957 deaths today.

The sharp rise in the number of new infections and deaths, which began last month, according to the government, is due to the slow pace of vaccination. According to official data, 29% of Russians are fully vaccinated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over the rise in the number of infected and dead, noting that hospitals in some regions have almost exhausted capacity.

"Our vaccination levels are too low, unacceptably low," Peskov told a news conference, adding: "That's why we have such high death rates. We use every opportunity to make a simple appeal to all citizens - get vaccinated."

At the same time, Peskov ruled out stricter restrictions, as this would affect the economy.



/Dnevnik