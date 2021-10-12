Bulgarian Rapper Announced on Facebook that He Joins Kiril Petkov's Party

The frontman of the rap group "Upsurt" Hristo Petrov, known as Itzo Hazarta, announced on his personal Facebook profile that he is entering politics.

I am running for MP in the 47th National Assembly. I will be the leader of the list of "We Continue the Change" in 25 MIR - Sofia. I hope and believe that you will support me, Itzo Hazarta writes.

He explains in detail the arguments for his decision to become a candidate from the new party of Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev.





/BNT