The Idea for Polexit is "Fake News", said Polish Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has denied his government's desire to withdraw the country from the European Union and described the idea of ​​Polexit as completely untrue and a "harmful myth", the Associated Press reported.

His statement was a reaction to yesterday's massive protests in Poland against the government's policy, which critics say could cost the country's EU membership after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled in response to a question from the prime minister that the national constitution takes precedence over Community law.

Moravetsky said on Twitter last night that the talk of Polexit was "fake news." He emphasized that all Poland's obligations under EU law "remain in force".

"The union is too serious a community to be brought into the realm of fiction," he said. He said the EU was "a place of mutual benefit, but also of real challenges for all member states".



