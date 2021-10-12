The Idea for Polexit is "Fake News", said Polish Prime Minister

Politics | October 12, 2021, Tuesday // 09:55
Bulgaria: The Idea for Polexit is "Fake News", said Polish Prime Minister Capital

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has denied his government's desire to withdraw the country from the European Union and described the idea of ​​Polexit as completely untrue and a "harmful myth", the Associated Press reported.

His statement was a reaction to yesterday's massive protests in Poland against the government's policy, which critics say could cost the country's EU membership after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled in response to a question from the prime minister that the national constitution takes precedence over Community law.

Moravetsky said on Twitter last night that the talk of Polexit was "fake news." He emphasized that all Poland's obligations under EU law "remain in force".

"The union is too serious a community to be brought into the realm of fiction," he said. He said the EU was "a place of mutual benefit, but also of real challenges for all member states".

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: polexit, Poland, EU, fake news
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria