The IMF's Board has Confirmed that it has Full Confidence in Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Governing Council has confirmed that it has full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, after examining allegations that during her time at the World Bank she pressured experts to change data in a way that would benefit China. , world agencies reported.

The board said it trusted Georgieva's efforts to maintain the highest standards of good governance and integrity at the IMF. At the same time, a board meeting is planned to discuss institutional safeguards to ensure the impartiality of the international credit institution's staff and the ability to file complaints, disagree and maintain accountability, according to Reuters.

Georgieva thanked the board of directors for the vote of confidence and stressed that the accusations made against her were unfounded, AFP reports.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a conversation with Georgieva yesterday that the WilmerHale law firm's report raised reasonable doubts, but the lack of direct evidence means a possible change of leadership would be unfounded.

However, it is necessary to take "active measures to strengthen the confidence in the IMF and the reliability of the information" provided by the institution, Yellen said in a statement. In addition, Georgieva and other IMF leaders must reiterate their commitment to transparency in the fund's research, analysis and policy-making.



/BTA