Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall will Continue, Most Intense in Eastern Bulgaria

Today it will continue to rain in many places, in Eastern Bulgaria the quantities will be significant, in the southeastern regions there will thunder. After noon from the west the precipitation will weaken and stop, in the evening over some areas the clouds will break.

The wind will be light to moderate from north-northwest, in the eastern regions - from northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius, slightly higher on the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will decrease slightly. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Evgenia Egova, a weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast with rain, in some places the quantities will be significant. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow, late in the evening it will be oriented from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 15° -17° C. The temperature of the sea water will be 16° - 18°C. The sea wave will be mostly 3 points.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the mountains. There will be rain, on the highest parts of the snow. A moderate to strong north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



/Focus