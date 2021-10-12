COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3471 New Cases, 157 Have Died in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | October 12, 2021, Tuesday // 09:37
524 333 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3471. 51 858 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 23,480 tests have been performed, making them a total of 4,990,220.

Of the medical staff, 14,786 have been infected, including 4,154 doctors, 4,976 nurses, 2,529 paramedics and 307 paramedics. 5,505 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 472 are in intensive care units.

450,662 people were cured, of whom 1,862 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,813, and 157 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,592,879, with 5,166 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 84.44% of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 92.99 %% of the deceased were not vaccinated. 907 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.63% of them have not been vaccinated.

