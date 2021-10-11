Sofia’s Mayor: Kindergartens and Schools in Sofia Will Not Close

Kindergartens and schools in Sofia will not be closed - this is the proposal of the Sofia Operational Headquarters, which we will send to the Minister of Health and the regional headquarters, which has the authority to introduce measures in the municipality.

This was announced by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova on her Facebook page after Sofia entered the dark red zone with more than 500 infected per 100,000 people.

There are 232 quarantined classes in schools, which is less than 4% of all, and in kindergartens the percentage is a little over 1% with 23 groups under quarantine. The data allow to continue the current organization of work - with quarantine in positive cases or the introduction of a rotating mode of operation of individual schools, upon reaching certain conditions, said Fandakova.

According to her, the information about the delay in the payment of doctors and staff from the COVID wards by more than 2 months is extremely alarming. Sofia Municipality will send a signal to the National Health Insurance Fund to take immediate measures to pay the salaries of medical staff. As expected, the tension among doctors is very high against the background of the increasing number of hospitalizations. As of October 10, 1,229 patients with COVID are being treated in the capital's hospitals, of which 214 are in intensive care.

Sofia continues to be in first place in terms of vaccinated citizens, but current data show that the number of those wishing to be vaccinated is declining significantly. We are increasing the teams for control of the anti-epidemic measures in the public transport and the commercial sites. To the teams of the Municipal Police, Sofia Inspectorate and SDVR we include 3 teams from the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate of Sofia Municipality. For the last week, 560 inspections have been carried out in the public transport and 428 at commercial sites, Fandakova also informed.



/OFFNews