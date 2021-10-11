Doctors Alarm: We Are Overwhelmed, Health System is Suffocating

An endless stream of sick, frightened patients with positive COVID-19 tests, a suffocating health system, overcrowded hospitals and shortage of beds, according to Dr. Gergana Nikolova, such is the current situation in the medical institutions in the country.

"We are vextremely tired, we are exhausted. Unfortunately, vaccinations do not go at the pace at which we would like to have", commented Dr. Nikolova.

In her words, a serious problem is that the anti-epidemic measures are not respected.

"The masks that were worn last year are now something that is respected only by doctors. If we introduce additional restrictions they will have the same effect as the measures currently not implemented", says Dr. Nikolova.

She said that as of yesterday, the money for the first line, invoiced for August, had not been paid to anyone from the pre-hospital care. "We work, none of us have closed our office. The way we work, we die quietly. I sent a friend of mine last week. We're general practitioners, we're melting. However, the patients are the same and someone has to take them over. That's how the work increases. Finally, when you have to get recognition that something you have done – you do not get it", said Nikolova

In her words, a serious problem is that the anti-epidemic measures are not respected.

"The masks that were worn last year are now something that is respected only by doctors. If we introduce additional restrictions they will have the same effect as the measures currently not implemented", says Dr. Nikolova.

She said that as of yesterday, the money for the frontlin emedical staff, invoiced for August, had not been paid to anyone from the outpatient care. "We work, none of us have closed our office. The way we work, we die quietly. I buried a friend of mine last week. We're general practitioners, we're melting away. However, the patients are the same and someone has to take them over. That's how the work increases. Finally, when you have to get recognition for something you have done – you do not get it", said Nikolova.