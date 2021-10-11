Bulgaria Uses Only 2.9% of Recycled Waste

Bulgaria is at the bottom of the statistics on reused waste in the European Union. With an indicator of 2.9%, it is quite far from the EU average of 49.4%. Even Romania is ahead of us, albeit by a minimum of 3.5%, BGNES reported.

Slovenia, with a share of around 93%, is far above the European average, as is Hungary with around 69%. Croatia, which has a share of about 56%, is slightly above the EU average

The data of the European Statistical Office are for 2018 - the last one, which was statistically fully processed.

In 2018, the countries of the European Union generated an average of about 5.1 tons of waste per capita. For Bulgaria this indicator is 18.5 tons per capita, and for Romania - 10.4 tons.

The other three countries in the region generate less waste per capita than the European average: Slovenia 4 tonnes, Hungary 1.9 tonnes and Croatia 1.4 tonnes per capita. The share of reused waste in most countries in the region increased in 2018 compared to 2016.

Experts predict that the data for 2020 will be different, as the trend towards consumerism has decreased. States must take certain steps to promote the use of recycled waste in the context of environmental trends and the pursuit of cleaner nature.

The business sector must be included in the circular economy in the first place. The state should also encourage citizens, not only in terms of marketing, but also financially, to choose more for products made from recycled materials.



