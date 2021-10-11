More than 100,000 People Demonstrated in Poland in Support of the Country's EU Membership

More than 100,000 people demonstrated in Poland today in support of the country's membership in the European Union, Reuters reported.

This came after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that parts of European law were incompatible with the national constitution - something that raised fears that Poland might leave the bloc.

Politicians across the EU have said they are stunned by the decision, which undermines the legal pillar on which the 27-nation bloc rests.

On Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party assured that his country wants to remain part of the bloc.

Today, however, demonstrations in support of EU membership were held in more than 100 cities in Poland, as well as in several places abroad, according to organizers.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people gathered in the capital, Warsaw, alone. They waved Polish and European flags, chanting, "We're staying!" and "Brexit can't happen here!"

PiS policy threatens Poland's future in Europe, warned the leader of the main opposition force, the Liberal Civic Platform (GP), Donald Tusk. The former President of the European Council addressed a crowd gathered in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

"We know why they want to leave (the EU) ... so that they can break democratic rules with impunity," Tusk said.

Opposition politicians, activists and artists were among the speakers at the demonstrations in a number of Polish cities.

A report on the demonstrations on state television, accused by critics of serving the government, read: "Protest against the Polish constitution" below.

Right-wing populist governments in Poland and Hungary have increasingly strained relations with the European Commission over issues ranging from the rights of people of non-traditional sexual orientation to the independence of the judiciary, Reuters notes.



