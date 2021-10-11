Ten EU Members, Including France and Bulgaria, Backed Nuclear Energy

Business » ENERGY | October 11, 2021, Monday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Ten EU Members, Including France and Bulgaria, Backed Nuclear Energy BNR

Ten European Union countries, including France and Bulgaria, have launched a joint initiative in support of nuclear energy, world media reported, citing the Figaro newspaper.

This type of energy has an important role to play in the fight against global warming, emphasize the 10 countries in a joint article published in the French daily and several other European publications.

They are adamant that nuclear energy contributes to the independence of European sources of production and electricity.

The media noted the thesis of the ten that nuclear energy will protect them from the instability of the market, which is currently caused by the gas situation, and consumers will be protected from price fluctuations.

In addition to France and Bulgaria, the article was signed by representatives of Romania, the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland and Hungary.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nuclear, energy, EU, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria