Bulgaria: Road Builders Protest in Front of the Council of Ministers
Builders from the Bulgarian Branch Chamber "Roads" are protesting with a request for payment of the due and resignation of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Violeta Komitova.
The protest started at 8:30 am in front of the Council of Ministers and will last until 12:00 pm. During this time, Dondukov Blvd. and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. will be blocked.
According to the organizers, 60 trucks and 40 construction equipment will take part in the protest. Yesterday, the police announced that they would fine the drivers of heavy equipment with BGN 30 because by law they are not allowed to enter the capital. The meeting point of the protesters is near Vranya.
From there, the column will pass along Tsarigradsko Shose to the Council of Ministers. From 7 to 12 o'clock there are restrictions in the center of the capital.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » North Macedonia Government Ranks First in Openness index of Western Balkans
- » More than 100,000 People Demonstrated in Poland in Support of the Country's EU Membership
- » Mustafa Karadayi is DPS’ Presidential Candidate
- » Foreigners with Positions in Bulgaria’s “Arsenal” Weapons Factory Left in Custody
- » Bulgaria: Partial Elections in Several Populated Places Today
- » Babiš's Party Lost the Elections in the Czech Republic