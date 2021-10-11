Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Heavy Rainfall in 6 Districts in the Country

Yellow code for heavy rainfall is in force for 6 districts in the country on October 11. This is indicated by a reference on the NIMH website. The warning is valid for the districts of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan. Significant rainfalls are expected in these areas, with amounts of 20-30 mm, and in the Rhodope part of the districts of Plovdiv and Pazardzhik locally and more.

Cloudy and rainy weather will prevail over the country today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In many places, first in Western and Central Bulgaria, and by evening and in the east there will be precipitation. The quantities will be significant mainly in the western and central parts of Southern Bulgaria. Mostly moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow, in the evening in Northwestern Bulgaria it will be oriented from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius. The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.

There will be significant clouds over the Black Sea coast and in some places, mainly along the southern coast, there will be rain. A moderate wind will blow from east to northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 14° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 16° -18°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be cloudy and foggy in the mountains. There will be rain, on the highest parts of the snow. Mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region the precipitation will be significant. A moderate south-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.



