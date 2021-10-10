Mustafa Karadayi is DPS’ Presidential Candidate

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 10, 2021, Sunday
Bulgaria: Mustafa Karadayi is DPS’ Presidential Candidate BGNES

TheMovement for Rights and Freedoms’ Chairman Mustafa Karadayi is the party's presidential candidate. (MRF-DPS in Bulgaria)

This became clear during the registration with the CEC.

MEP Iskra Mihailova has been nominated for vice president.

According to the party, Karaday is consistent and predictable and can be tr sted.

For the first time in its history, DPS participated in the race for Dondukov 2 with its presidential candidate couple.

"This is a historic day for DPS. We are late in nominating a candidate. We have passed the stage of being balancers, we are playing seriously to participate in power. Without DPS it will be difficult to form a serious and stable government," Yunal Lutfi was quoted as saying by bTV.

/ClubZ

Tags: DPS, president, Mustafa Karadayi, MRF
