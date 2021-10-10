Mustafa Karadayi is DPS’ Presidential Candidate
TheMovement for Rights and Freedoms’ Chairman Mustafa Karadayi is the party's presidential candidate. (MRF-DPS in Bulgaria)
This became clear during the registration with the CEC.
MEP Iskra Mihailova has been nominated for vice president.
According to the party, Karaday is consistent and predictable and can be tr sted.
For the first time in its history, DPS participated in the race for Dondukov 2 with its presidential candidate couple.
"This is a historic day for DPS. We are late in nominating a candidate. We have passed the stage of being balancers, we are playing seriously to participate in power. Without DPS it will be difficult to form a serious and stable government," Yunal Lutfi was quoted as saying by bTV.
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Partial Elections in Several Populated Places Today
- » 2in1 Elections in Bulgaria: November 14 We Vote on One Machine and One Smart Card
- » DB Set to Support Lozan Panov's Presidential Bid
- » Court Rejects Appeal of “Bulgarian Summer” Against CEC’s Refusal to Register Party for Election
- » Bulgarian Nationalists IMRO Nominate Presidential Couple for the Upcoming Election
- » Another Presidential Candidate to Be Registered as Independent Runner - Lozan Panov