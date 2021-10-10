19 People Have Died in a Plane Crash in Russia

A Let-L-1010 plane belonging to an aeroclub crashed in the city of Menzlinsk in the Russian Autonomous Republic of Tatarstan, emergency services told TASS.

"At around 09:11 Moscow time (coincides with Bulgarian time), a Let-L-410 light aircraft belonging to an aeroclub crashed in the town of Menzelinsk. There were about 20 people on board, most of them paratroopers," the source said. According to the information, 19 people were killed and three were injured as a result of the accident, and the work at the scene of the accident continues.

The source added that the plane crashed immediately after taking off from the airport, its fuselage (hull) collapsed during the crash, while the tail was almost undamaged. The plane has been in operation since 1987.

The Regional Directorate General of the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the fact of the plane crash. "At 09:23 a message was received about the crash of a light aircraft near the substation in the city of Menzelinsk. The information is preliminary, parts of the fire and rescue garrison of Menzelinsk go to the scene of the accident," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 23 people on board the plane, three of whom were taken out alive. The K-410 Turbolet (Let L-410) is a Czech twin-engine aircraft. It can carry up to 19 passengers and is often used by paratroopers. It replaced the obsolete Antonov planes in Russia



/Focus