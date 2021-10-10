Bulgaria: Partial Elections in Several Populated Places Today

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 10, 2021, Sunday // 11:13
A second round of by-elections in several settlements in the country is being held today.

In Strazhitsa municipality, citizens will choose between Yordan Tsonev and Georgi Byanov. Both were nominated by initiative committees.

Ivan Sakov (GERB) and Iskra Lefterova Hristova (nominated by an initiative committee) stand in the Blagoevgrad village of Tserovo.

In the Archar town hall, the runoff is between Veselina Danailova from the local Novoto Vreme coalition and Georgi Stoyanov from the Citizens' Bulgaria.

In the municipality of Kaloyanovo, candidates from GERB and NFSB are facing each other. Victoria Mihailova and Plamen Nikolov face off in the second round.

In the Kazanlak village of Koprinka, GERB and DPS face a runoff with their candidates - Zina Trifonova and Kenan Shakir Said.

In the second round for mayor of Asparuhovo mayoralty are Milen Milev, nominated by ABV, and Irin Ignatov from the initiative committee.

