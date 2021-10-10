Prof. Yanev: Without Nuclear Energy Bulgaria Cannot Have a Low-Carbon Economy

If we want to create a low-carbon energy system, we cannot bypass nuclear energy. This was stated in an interview with BGNES by Prof. Dr. Yanko Yanev, Director of the Institute for Nuclear Knowledge Management in Vienna and Executive Director of the International Academy of Nuclear Energy.

"The energy system must include nuclear, water and renewable sources. This is the case in Sweden and France," he said.

According to the expert, "Bulgaria's basic energy must be nuclear because it is carbon-free." The rest of the energy is all we can use from our water resources, not forgetting that we use rainwater, which we must save for irrigation. We must also use the intermediate resource - natural gas.

"In the future, we will not have to give up coal-fired power plants, but sensibly, not to run and close them one after the other. This is a national resource that we must treat very carefully,"said Prof. Yanev.

According to him, today's energy crisis is the result of the wrong energy policy.

"The introduction of a huge amount of renewable energy sources. The hope was that they would save Europe from CO2 emissions, that electricity would cost zero because the sun was shining and the wind was blowing. The sun shines seriously between 11.00-14.00 and then shines faintly if no clouds come. Night time does not shine at all. The wind did not blow strongly this year, so electricity prices jumped to the ceiling," said the expert.

Prof. Yanev noted that all countries are taking measures to control these prices. "With such a move in prices not only in Bulgaria but also in other countries, companies will go bankrupt, industry, especially high-energy ones, will stop. Not to mention the high inflation that will be pumped into the products, because everyone will calculate the price of energy. If you call this a catastrophe, that's a fact. We will see how it develops in the winter," he warned.

The expert declined to comment on the caretaker government's measures to help businesses against high electricity prices because he was unaware of his arguments. "To give an additional BGN 50 per megawatt-hour, ie to reduce the price artificially," he said.

According to him, the problem is that a market has been created for the state's infrastructure and this market has been left to dictate things. When you create an exchange, it is completely normal for speculators to appear on it.

"Now we are sipping the potpourri that we crushed ourselves. Our energy system was built for another type of country - a country that had powerful productions. A country that otherwise produced national income. And now we have an exchange where we have powerful players and the state must regulate this," said Prof. Yanko Yanev.



/BGNES